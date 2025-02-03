10 Startups get Rs 30 L from AIC-BAMU Foundation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Atal Incubation Centre (AIC) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University-(AIC Bamu) Foundation has invested Rs 30 lakh in 10 Startups through Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research, Training and Human Development Institute (SARTHI) Scheme of the State Government.

Under this scheme, innovators, entrepreneurs and startups will be benefitted through the EIR Fellowship of Rs 25,000 per month for a period of 12 Months.

As per the eligibility criteria, a candidate from the Maratha-Kunbi, Kunbi-Maratha, Maratha and Kunbi category and a resident of the State, can apply for the scheme.

Chief Executive Officer of AIC-Bamu Amit Ranjan informed this newspaper that AIC-BAMU incubated 142 startups in four years of its operations.

Also, AIC BAMU Foundation is recognised with the MSME Business Incubation Centre under the Incubation Scheme of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Government of India, under which MSME-based startups will be supported by the centre. Dr Vijay Fulari, Vice Chancellor and chairman of AIC BAMU Foundation wished best of luck to all the beneficiaries of the scheme.

The focus areas for the schemes are Agriculture, healthcare, Saas, Manufacturing, Food Processing, Waste management, AI/ML and Electrical Vehicle.