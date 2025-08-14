10 students confirm admission for MBBS in GMCH

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 10 students have confirmed the MBBS admission in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in the first round of All India and State level quotas on Thursday, the first day of the round. The last date of confirmation of the admission for the first two rounds is August 22.

The admissions process for 200 MBBS, including 30 seats of All India quota and 170 of State quota, is underway. The admission process for 63 seats of the Government Dental College is also going on.

The allotment for the 200 seats of GMCH has been done. A total of 10 seats, including three from the All India quota and seven from the State quota, were confirmed on the first day of the confirmation today. The students have submitted the retention status forms. Most of the students are from the city and district.

Under the guidance of the Dean Dr Shivaji Sukre, Vice Dean Dr. Prabha Khaire and Dr Vinod Mundada, Member Secretary Dr Rajesh Ovhal, Dr Ahmed Mohammed, Dr Venkatesh Khadke, Dr. Jafri Laeek, Dr Nitin Ninal, Dr Swati Bhise, Dr Pallavi Chavan, Dr Abhijit Bhagat, Dr Pramod Sarwade, Senior Clerk of CET Cell Sachin Aher and Shivlal Patil are working in the admission process.