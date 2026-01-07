100 Assistant professor posts to be filled soon at GMCH;

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The process to fill 100 vacant assistant professor positions at the Government Medical College & Hospital, Super Specialty Hospital, and State Government Cancer Hospital has been initiated. Until recruitment is conducted through the MPSC, these positions will be filled by the departmental selection board.

On Wednesday, principal Dr. Shivaji Sukre held a meeting of the board. Another meeting is scheduled on Thursday to finalise the plan for filling all these posts. Dr. Sukre said that advertisements for assistant professor, associate professor, and professor posts will be released soon. Assistant professor posts will be filled through the DSB method, while other positions will be filled on a contractual basis.

If the number of assistant professor posts exceeds 100, professor posts exceed 20, and associate professor posts exceed 50 in total, selection will be done locally through interviews. The recruitment process will follow the code of conduct and will be carried out with prior approval from the election officer and commissioner.

Document verification for ‘Class IV’ posts begins from January 13

The results of the first direct recruitment for 357 Class IV posts at the Government Medical College and Hospital were announced on 1 January. Document verification for the selected candidates will begin from 13 January. Verification will be conducted for 50 candidates daily, and the schedule has been published on the hospital’s website.