100 pc rainfall in 6 districts of M’wada

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of six districts in the Marathwada division have received more than 100 per cent rainfall in the current monsoon season.

The average of two districts-Nanded and Parbhani-has not yet been completed. The rainfall was 79 per cent so far compared to last year.

The annual average of the division is 679.5 mm while it recorded 727.6 mm rainfall. It has received 48.1 mm of excess rainfall. The regular monsoon ending date is September 30.

The Meteorological Department says there is expected return rain after September 15. Major projects in the division currently have considerable water storage. Jayakwadi, Vishnupuri, Manar, and Painganga projects are 100 per cent filled.

District-wise rainfall

The district-wise rainfall in the division is as follows

District----------------Rainfall in percent

Chh Sambhajinagar------116

Jalna-----------122

Beed---------------121

Latur---------------101

Dharashiv----------104

Nanded-------------99

Parbhani-----------98

Hingoli----------105

Total-------------107

Double water storage in dams compared to last year

Last year until September 11, there was 44.58 percent water storage in major dams. At present, there is 87.29 per cent water storage. Water with 9,432 cusecs is being released from Jayakwadi while water with 1016 cusecs Nim Dudhana, 685 cusects from Painganga, 1600 cusecs from Manar and 16,104 cusecs from Vishnupari.