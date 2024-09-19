100 students' strength mandatory be for approval of HM’s post

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Now, primary, secondary and higher secondary schools are run by local self-governing bodies, The Government, private fully and partially aided should have a minimum of 100 students for the approval of the headmaster’s post.

The Education Department made an announcement of new norms for the post of headmaster recruitment on Thursday. However, there is no threat to the existing headmasters of the schools, which have less than 100 students in strength.

The posts of teaching and non-teaching staff members are fixed on the basis of the student's strength in the school as per the provisions in the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act 2009.

Earlier, the Education Department issued guidelines dated March 15, 2024, for fixing the posts of the staff in local self-governing, Government, and private fully and partially aided schools.

With today’s orders, all the schools should have a minimum of 100 students strength for the approval of HM’s post.

If the strength decreases, the post will not be given re-approval. But, there is service security to HM.

The excess HM will be merged into other schools of the same management. Even after this, the HM’s post becomes additional within the jurisdiction of the school management, the post will have approval till the retirement of the existing HM.

In existing schools, a minimum of 90 students is sufficient for an HM post. This means that schools with less than 90 students will be withdrawn.

Meanwhile, different teacher organisations demanded that there should be no conditions for the post of HM.