100 villages might face flood threat if regular rain in monsoon

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: More than a hundred villages along the bank of the Godavari River might face the risk of flooding if there is regular rain during the monsoon.

It is believed that the month of May means that the temperature will reach at least 42 to 44 degrees. This year, citizens have not felt the impact of the May heat. Unseasonal rains started pouring from the beginning of May. The district received 20 to 25 per cent of the average rainfall so far.

Unseasonal rains have been wreaking havoc in Marathwada since May 6. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar received 122.3 mm of rain so far, compared to the average rainfall that occurs every year. Farmers are predicting that there will be more rain during the monsoon. Some weather experts also believe that the rains may be delayed later. If there is regular rain during the monsoon, it is certain that there will be more rain than average this year. Rivers and drains will overflow.

--At least 100 villages on the banks of the Godavari from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Nanded may be at risk of flooding. The Godavari has not flooded Marathwada for the past several years.

---Some parts of Paithan, Gangapur, Vaijapur in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district may be affected by floods. Decisions are taken keeping in mind the flood situation.

--Heavy rains lashed several districts of Marathwada, damaging crops on more than 4,000 hectares.

--27 citizens were killed in Marathwada due to lightning. Hundreds of animals were also died.

Preparations for flooding

The disaster management has done preparations like keeping required materials ready.

They are as follows;

Type--------------------Number

Boat-------------------------07

Life jacket--------------150

Life buoy------------------165

Safety helmet--------------200

Battery------------------------100

Tent-------------------------04