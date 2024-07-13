100 walkie-talkies for smooth conduct of rally

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

To ensure that there were no disruptions in the organisation of the Maratha community's peaceful rally, the volunteers maintained communication using 100 walkie-talkies during the whole day. The volunteers were seen inquiring from various locations about the rally's progress and any potential issues. Instructions were given accordingly based on the information received.

11 girls performed ‘aukshan’

Manoj Jarange Patil arrived on the stage at Kranti Chowk at 8 pm. After paying tributes to the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, he was welcomed by 11 girls performing the traditional 'aukshan' ritual. Following this, he directly began his address. The rally concluded with the national anthem.

Tribute to the victim of the Kopardi incident

July 13 marked the remembrance day of the young girl who was brutally assaulted and murdered in Kopardi, Ahmednagar district. In her memory, Manoj Jarange offered flowers to her portrait. Subsequently, everyone stood in silence for one minute to pay their respects.

No presence of elected representatives

The stage was set at Kranti Chowk, but no elected representatives, ministers, or MLAs from any political party were present, except Manoj Jarange. Instead, there were representatives from the second and third ranks of various parties from the Maratha community.

'No Banners' from Political Leaders

From Cambridge Chowk to Kranti Chowk, except for two leaders, there were no banners displayed from political party leaders to welcome the rally. In some areas, only Raju Shinde and Balasaheb Gaikwad of the Shiv Sena (UBT) party had put up banners. A small banner was seen at Kranti Chowk from supporters of the leader of the opposition in the legislative council Ambadas Danve. Besides this, other banners were put up by various voluntary organisations and social activists.