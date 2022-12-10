103 sickle cell patients get free travel facility from ST

Patients, relatives are getting support from MSRTC

Aurangabad: In view of the suffering of sickle cell patients, the State government has decided to provide free travel concession from ST bus to the sickle cell patients so that they can get immediate health care. Accordingly, 103 sickle cell patients have traveled free of cost in Aurangabad division in the last 11 months.

Sickle cell patients with the SS pattern experience severe pain at least twice a month. They have to go to visit the nearest health care facility for urgent blood supply. A family member also has to accompany them. Therefore, the family suffers from financial stress. However, the free travel facility is reducing this stress at least to some extent.

55 sickle cell patients in the district

Aurangabad district has 55 sickle cell patients, while 370 patients are carriers. Identity card is issued by Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation for free travel. Also medical certificate, blood test certificates are also accepted as identity cards. District programme coordinator Manisha Khandale said that awareness programmes have been organized since December 11 on the occasion of sickle cell awareness week.

Free travel up to 150 kms

Sickle cell patients can travel up to 150 km free of cost for treatment. Therefore, it is possible for patients in rural areas to go for treatment in the city hospital within a short time. This discount is for travel in ordinary and semi-luxury buses.

Courteous behavior by staff

MSRTC provides free travel concessions to sickle cell patients. Employees have been instructed to treat every patient with courtesy. The concession is reimbursed by the government, said Sachin Kshirsagar, divisional controller.