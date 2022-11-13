10,620 voters migrate to other constituencies in the district

2,000 voters left the urban constituency, 68,211 names appearing twice excluded

Aurangabad:

Around 2000 voters from all the three constituencies of the city have left Aurangabad, while 10,620 voters from the district have migrated to other constituencies. Names of 68,211 voters that appeared twice in the voter list were omitted. As 10,778 voters died in the district, their names have also been omitted from the list.

The migration of voters include East, West and Central constituencies in urban areas. This consists of 878 voters from Aurangabad Central constituency, 777 from West constituency and 1,189 from Aurangabad East constituency. The highest number of voters migrating from rural areas is from Vaijapur constituency. A total of 2,154 voters have left the constituency. The rate of voter migration is high in the backdrop of municipal corporation, Zilla Parishad elections and other political issues.

10,778 voters died

In all, 10,778 voters have died in the district. According to the list published in January 2022, names of 89,708 voters have been omitted. This also includes dead voters. At the same time, the names of 68,211 voters without photographs have been reduced from the list. Names appearing twice have been removed.

Migration of voters in the district

Sillod : 784

Kannad : 2001

Phulambri : 1285

Aurangabad Central : 878

Aurangabad West : 777

Aurangabad East : 1189

Paithan : 1,186

Gangapur : 563

Vaijapur : 2,154

Total : 10,620