1066 pilgrims from Marathwada including 297 from district to perform Haj 2022

Aurangabad, April 30:

The Haj Committee of India (HCoI) has announced a state-wise quota for Haj 2022 recently.

The HCoI received 2,199 applications (including 906 from district) from Marathwada from the aspirants. Of which, the names of 1066 pilgrims (including 297 from the district) have been selected in the draw (Qurrah) held on Friday evening, stated the President, Federation of Haj Pilgrims Social Workers of Maharashtra, Syed Sajed Anwar.

The quota allocated to HCoI for this year is of 56,601 seats. As per the state wise distribution of quota, the quota sanctioned for Maharashtra is of 4874 seats (against total applications received 9768). This include general quota (4196 seats), quota of ladies without Mehram (18 seats), distribution from the surplus seats (660), stated the HCoI press release.

Meanwhile, the HCoI through State Haj Committee has appealed to the selected pilgrims to pay first instalment of Rs 81,000 each; complete medical check up certificate from registered MBBS doctor. The to-be pilgrims are appealed to submit the medical certificate, payment slip of first instalment along with original passport to Maharashtra State Haj Committee office by May 6, 2022.