108 ambulance service become a life saver for patients

-Transported 4,741 patients to hospitals

Aurangabad: The government's 108 ambulance service is providing free and timely medical assistance to people in emergency situations. The toll-free number 108 has been set up to ensure that no person dies due to a lack of timely treatment in emergency situations such as accidents, heart disease, poisoning, childbirth, and electric shock.

The district has a fleet of 31 ambulances numbered 108, with eight ambulances having state-of-the-art life support systems and the remaining 23 having basic life-saving facilities. In January 2023, these ambulances transported 4,741 patients to hospitals on time, benefitting a significant number of people in the district.

According to Om Kumar Korde, the district coordinator, an ambulance reaches the needy patients within 15 to 20 minutes after receiving a call, equipped with the latest medical treatment equipment and basic life support. This service is proving to be a lifeline for people in need, ensuring that they receive treatment during the golden hour, thereby saving many lives.