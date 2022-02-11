108 corona suspects found positive on Friday

Aurangabad, Feb 11:

In all, 108 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Friday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from N-9, N-7, Roza Baug, N-1, Hanumannagar, Ulkanagari, Garkheda, Shahnoormia Dargah, Jai Tower, Kokanwadi, Mukundwadi, Pethenagar, Satara area, Deolai Road, Cidco (One each).

N-6, Beed By-pass area, Gajanannagar, Kanchanwadi, Tilaknagar, Orange City, (Two each). Others - 37.

In all, 44 patients were found in the rual areas.

One dies; Total deaths: 3,721

A 55 years old man from Mondha died in a private hospital.

Patients tally in district on February 11

New patients: 108 (City 64 Rural 44)

Total patients: 1,69,114

Cured - 1,62,687

Discharged today: 285 (City 150 135 rural)

Active: 2,706

Deaths: 3721 (01 dies on Friday)

Corona vaccination in district on February 11

Total Doses: 44,70,485

First Dose: 28,21,887

Second Dose: 16,27,507

Precaution Dose: 30,091