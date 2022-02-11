108 corona suspects found positive on Friday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 11, 2022 10:45 PM2022-02-11T22:45:02+5:302022-02-11T22:45:02+5:30
Aurangabad, Feb 11: In all, 108 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Friday. For details, refer ...
Aurangabad, Feb 11:
In all, 108 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Friday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Patients found in the city are from N-9, N-7, Roza Baug, N-1, Hanumannagar, Ulkanagari, Garkheda, Shahnoormia Dargah, Jai Tower, Kokanwadi, Mukundwadi, Pethenagar, Satara area, Deolai Road, Cidco (One each).
N-6, Beed By-pass area, Gajanannagar, Kanchanwadi, Tilaknagar, Orange City, (Two each). Others - 37.
In all, 44 patients were found in the rual areas.
One dies; Total deaths: 3,721
A 55 years old man from Mondha died in a private hospital.
Patients tally in district on February 11
New patients: 108 (City 64 Rural 44)
Total patients: 1,69,114
Cured - 1,62,687
Discharged today: 285 (City 150 135 rural)
Active: 2,706
Deaths: 3721 (01 dies on Friday)
Corona vaccination in district on February 11
Total Doses: 44,70,485
First Dose: 28,21,887
Second Dose: 16,27,507
Precaution Dose: 30,091