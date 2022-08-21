109 electricity connections disconnected

Aurangabad, Aug 21:

Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) Cantonment sub-division disconnected electricity connections of 109 consumers due to non-payment of the electricity bills.

The sub-division office launched a driver against the consumers not paying the electricity bills from August 20.

The officers implemented the drive at Cantonment, Bhavsingpura, Milindnagar, Krantinagar, Nakshatrawadi and Satara area. As many as 109 power connections were temporarily disconnected. Similarly, the power supply of 65 consumers was disconnected permanently and their electricity meters were removed. The driver will be continued in the city and the district till August 30, informed additional executive engineer Dhondiba Gaikwad.