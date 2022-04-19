10th, 12th classes result will be on time

Aurangabad, April 18:

State education minister Varsha Gaikwad said here here on Monday that the results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) will be announced on time. The HSC result will be announced in the first week of June and SSC in the third week of June.

The education department is all prepared for checking the papers. If any problem of transportation of papers occurred, it will be resolve immediately. The work of announcing results will be done in a planned manner, he said.

Education director R P Patil said that around 80 per cent work of checking papers has been completed and the remaining will be done on time.