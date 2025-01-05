10th Ajanta-Ellora Film Festival

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Ajanta-Ellora International Film Festival (AIFF) is set to dazzle cinema enthusiasts as it returns for its 10th edition from January 15 to 19 at PVR INOX, Prozone Mall, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The festival will feature 65 films from India and around the world, offering a vibrant platform for cinematic excellence.

Organized by the Marathwada Art, Culture, and Film Foundation, the festival enjoys support from the International Federation of Film Critics (FIPRESCI), the Federation of Film Societies of India (FFSI), and several government organizations. Speaking at a press conference, festival founder Nandkishor Kagliwal, alongside chief mentor Ankushrao Kadam, honorary chairman Ashutosh Gowariker, and festival director Sunil Sukthankar, invited audiences to participate in this grand celebration. Artistic director Chandrakant Kulkarni and MGM University Vice-Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal also emphasized the festival’s significance. AIFF celebrates the art of filmmaking, bringing together film lovers, creators, and critics to honour cinematic storytelling and innovation.

Highlights of the Festival

Inaugural events:

The festival will open with a screening of Kaliya Mardan, a silent film by Dadasaheb Phalke, accompanied by live music from Kolkata’s Shatabdir Shabda orchestra. The event will be inaugurated by Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Adv. Ashish Shelar and filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker. Veteran filmmaker Sai Paranjpye will receive the Padmapani Lifetime Achievement Award for her contributions to Indian cinema.

Local talent and outreach

A special short film competition will highlight Marathwada’s filmmakers, with a cash prize of Rs 25,000 for the best entry. Film appreciation workshops will be conducted in 25 colleges to engage young audiences.

Registration details

Delegate passes are available at Rs 550 (Rs 350 for students) and can be booked online at www.aifilmfest.in or at designated centres across the city.