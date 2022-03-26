11 booked for brutally attacking company owner, others

Aurangabad, March 26:

The Chikalthana police have booked 11 persons for brutally attacking a company owner and his friends gone for cleaning a farm land in Nipani Shivar area on Wednesday over a land dispute. A case was registered in this regard on March 24.

Complainant Sheetal Kalyanmal Pahade (Blue Bell Housing Society, near Prozone Mall) had gone to clean a farm in Nipani Shavar with his friends Sahil alias Rahman Abdul Shaikh, Ajay Subhash Dhokale, Adil Hilabi and Rahimbhai.

When they were cleaning the farm, the residents of Nipani village Manoj Bhalekar, Sachin Atmaram Palaskar, Ajay Atmaram Palaskar and others came there and asked them to leave the farm. They brutally attacked the first party with swords and sticks and also broke the glasses of the vehicle (MH20 EV 6060). The injured are being treated at a private hospital while the accused are at large. The police are searching them, informed PI Devidas Gaat.