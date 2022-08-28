11 corona patients reported on Sunday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 28, 2022 09:30 PM 2022-08-28T21:30:02+5:30 2022-08-28T21:30:02+5:30
Aurangabad, Aug 28:
As many as, 11 new patients including 05 in city and 06 in rural areas were reported in the district on Sunday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Corona patients tally in district on Sunday
Patients found: 11 (City: 05, Rural: 06)
Total Patients: 1,71,665
Patients discharged: 06 (City: 03, Rural: 03)
Total Discharged: 1,67,874
Total Deaths: 3746 (00 die on Sunday)
Active Patients: 45
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 56,51,552
First Dose: 30,45,768
Second Dose: 23,75,912
Precaution Dose: 2,29,872