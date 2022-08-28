11 corona patients reported on Sunday

Aurangabad, Aug 28:

As many as, 11 new patients including 05 in city and 06 in rural areas were reported in the district on Sunday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Corona patients tally in district on Sunday

Patients found: 11 (City: 05, Rural: 06)

Total Patients: 1,71,665

Patients discharged: 06 (City: 03, Rural: 03)

Total Discharged: 1,67,874

Total Deaths: 3746 (00 die on Sunday)

Active Patients: 45

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 56,51,552

First Dose: 30,45,768

Second Dose: 23,75,912

Precaution Dose: 2,29,872