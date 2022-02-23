11 corona suspects found positive on Wednesday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 23, 2022 09:55 PM2022-02-23T21:55:02+5:302022-02-23T21:55:02+5:30
Aurangabad, Feb 23: In all, 11 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Wednesday. For details, refer ...
Aurangabad, Feb 23:
In all, 11 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Wednesday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Patients found in the city are from N-13, Begumpura, Bari Colony, Town Hall, Sanjaynagar (One each). Others - 2.
In all, 4 patients were found in the rural areas.
Patients Tally in District on Wednesday
Positive Patients: 11 (City 08 rural 04)
Total Patients: 69,582
Patients discharged: 67 (City 37 rural 30)
Total discharged: 65,507
Active patients: 346
Total Deaths: 3,729 (00 die on Wednesday)
Vaccination in district
Total Vaccination: 46,30,024
First Dose: 28,41,325
Second Dose: 17,52,334
Precaution Dose: 36,365Open in app