11 corona suspects found positive on Wednesday

Aurangabad, Feb 23:

In all, 11 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Wednesday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from N-13, Begumpura, Bari Colony, Town Hall, Sanjaynagar (One each). Others - 2.

In all, 4 patients were found in the rural areas.

Patients Tally in District on Wednesday

Positive Patients: 11 (City 08 rural 04)

Total Patients: 69,582

Patients discharged: 67 (City 37 rural 30)

Total discharged: 65,507

Active patients: 346

Total Deaths: 3,729 (00 die on Wednesday)

Vaccination in district

Total Vaccination: 46,30,024

First Dose: 28,41,325

Second Dose: 17,52,334

Precaution Dose: 36,365