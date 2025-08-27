11-year-old girl’s 27-day battle ends in tragedy

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

An 11-year-old girl, Maseera Shaikh, who suffered severe burns after touching a 33 KV high-voltage line passing over a terrace, died during treatment at Government Medical College and hospital on Wednesday evening.

On August 1, Maseera had visited her relatives at Rehana Colony for a family program. While on the terrace, she accidentally came in contact with the wire. Relatives rushed to rescue her with the help of a wooden ladder and admitted her first to the sub-district hospital before shifting her to Ghati Hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. She had sustained 70% burns. Despite 27 days of treatment in the burns ward, Maseera could not survive. Following a post-mortem, her body was handed over to her family. She is survived by her parents and a sister.