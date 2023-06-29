"I can't wait...": Sahil Salathia reunites with Nikkhil Advani for his next horror series 'Adhura'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 29 : After seven years of the acclaimed series 'POW Bandi Yuddh Ke', actor Sahil Salathia is reuniting with producer Nikkhil Advani in the upcoming horror series 'Adhura'. The actor recently shared his excitement.

Directed by Ananya Banerjee and Gauravv K. Chawla, and written by Banerjee, the series is produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani, of Emmay Entertainment, the series features Ishwak Singh, Poojan Chhabra, Rijul Ray, Zoa Morani, Sahil Salathia, and Aru Krishansh Verma as high school friends alongside Rasika Dugal, Shrenik Arora and Rahul Dev playing pivotal roles.

Makers on Wednesday unveiled the trailer of the series.

The trailer of Adhura take on a chilling journey revolving around a prestigious boarding school in Ooty, set in two timelines - 2022 and 2007. Secrets, disappearances, and eerie occurrences connect a guilt-ridden alumnus Adhiraj (Ishwak Singh)and a troubled student Vedant (Shrenik Arora), blurring the lines between the past and present. As the shocking truth threatens to unravel, the batch of 2007 is forced to confront their inner demons, as the school's core is threatened, forever changing the lives of those involved.

The actor is quite ecstatic about this reunion with Nikkhil and Emmay and is looking forward to his new show. Sahil in a statement said, "I am very excited to be a part of Adhura. I think it's a very interesting series. I have worked with Nikkhil Advani and Emmay Entertainment before on the series P.O.W. I got to play the antagonist in that series and this time, I am again doing something that I haven't done before. I think people are really going to enjoy my performance and absolutely love the series. It's an incredible script and I can't wait for people to see this reunion with Emmay Entertainment and have a great time watching it."

'Adhura' will stream on Prime video from July 7.

