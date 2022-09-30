110 houses booked in Dream Home Expo

Aurangabad, Sept 30:

In all, 110 houses were booked in just three days during Marathwada-level ‘Dream Home Expo’ organised by Confederation of Real Estate Developer Association of India (CREDAI) at Jabinda Lawns on Beed By-pass Road.

Being a holiday in the industrial sector, several workers and officers visited the exhibition and gained information of several housing projects. Many people came along with the family members. People were seen inquiry about the projects at the choicest locations and and according to their affordability. They had several options available under one roof. People were also seen taking information about the loans available on these projects from the stalls of the banks. Apart, there are stalls of building material manufactures and house decoration and sanitary ware.

The exhibition will continue till October 2 and will be open for all between 10 am and 9 pm. CREDAI officials have appealed to the people to visit the exhibition in large numbers.

Actor Arun Govil visits expo

Renowned actor and known for his role as Rama in the television serial Ramayana, Arun Govil, guardian minister Sandeepan Bhumre, agriculture minister Abdul Sattar, MLA Haribhau Bagade, Sanjay Shirsath, Pradeep Jaiswal, Sanjay Kenekar, Rajendra Janjal, Anil Makariye, Basavraj Mangrule and others visited the exhibition on Friday. CREDAI president Nitin Bagadiya and other officials welcomed the dignitaries.