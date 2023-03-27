1.11 Lakh UG students to take exams in 2nd phase

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: More than 1.11 lakh students will appear for the second semester of undergraduate degree courses at 246 centres within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on March 28.

Director of Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE) Dr Bharati Gavli said that the first phase of examination began on March 21 while the second phase would commence on Tuesday.

The examinations of second and third-year of UG courses like B A, B Com and B Sc started last week.

The university instructed the colleges to inward the examination forms in their login, but, many colleges failed to do so.

In the first phase, nearly 8,000 students did not get the hall tickets on the first day of the examinations because their colleges had not submitted the examination forms on time.

Box

Warning for PG exam

The colleges were asked to pay their fees and submit examination forms on or before April 5 for the postgraduate courses examinations which will commence in the second week of April, other-wise their hall tickets would not be generated online.

Box

Result to be withheld

BoEE director Dr Gavli said that the colleges which would not submit the examination forms and fees on time, their result would be withheld, holding them responsible for this delay.