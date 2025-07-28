113 PG colleges given 1 more week’s for complaince

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Monday extended the last date of complaince for the 113 postgraduate colleges up to August 5.

It may be noted that the university carried out the inspection of 187 PG colleges out of total 193 in the second week of the current month.

A team of experts comprising three members was sent to each college located at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed and Dharashiv districts.

The committees checked infrastructure, facilities and approved teaching staff of the colleges. The committees submitted the reports. After secrutiny of the reports, the university released list of colleges with negative and postive remarks.

Those institutes who received postive remarks were allowed to start the admission process for the first year for the academic year 2025-26.

The Academci Council in its meeting held on July 19 recommended to freeze the intake of the colleges with negative marks. The colleges with negative remarks will be barred from admission process.

However, the colleges were given time up to July 28 to complience agains the remarks. Meanwhile, the administration extended the last date up to Augusut 5 for the compliance.