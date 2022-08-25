115 illegal water connections disconnected

Aurangabad, Aug 25:

The special squads formed by the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) today disconnected 115 illegal water connections from Chaudhary Colony and Abrar Colony in the Chikalthana area.

Team II disconnected 72 connections and Team III severed 43 connections. The drive against illegal connections will be continued for an indefinite period.

Under the guidance of additional commissioner Ravindra Nikam the team comprising deputy engineer K M Falak, junior engineer Bhushan Deore, Narayan Giri, Ganesh Mankape with lineman disconnected 72 illegal connections. Under the guidance of the deputy commissioner Rahul Suryavanshi, the team comprising deputy engineer Mahesh Chaudhary along with engineer Rahul Malkhede, Bhushan Deore, junior engineer Kalyan Satpute and others severed 43 illegal connections in Abrar Colony and other areas.