1.15 L patients examined in Maha Arogya camp

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The organisers have claimed that 1. 15 lakh patients were examined in the Maha Arogya camp conducted in the city on Sunday.

Two patients with spinal muscular atrophy, a serious disease, were found in this camp. It was also informed that these patients need an injection of Rs 16 crores to get cured, which will be given free of charge.

The screening of 3.50 lakh citizens was done at the camp. Free check-ups and treatment for the patients of dental, eye, heart, brain, general surgery, general medicine, paediatrics, urology, dermatology, gynaecology, psychosis, respiratory, glandular, and cancer diseases were done.

Free surgery will be done for those patients who need it. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis dedicated the ambulance with the concept of ‘Doctor Aplya Dari’ for the camp.

--Number of patients screened: 3.50 lakh

--Number of patients examined: 1.15 lakh

--Number of senior doctors who participated in the camp: 400

--Number of doctors who came from Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune : 55

--Number of doctors from the city: 345

--Number of Associate Doctors: 1,000

--Number of Medical staff: 1500

-- Number of sections in OPD: 96