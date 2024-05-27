11th admissions to be carried out in offline mode

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The admission for the 11th standard in the junior colleges of the city will be conducted in offline mode this year also.

It may be noted that the online admission process for standard XI is done online mode for the colleges located within the jurisdiction of Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Pune, Pimpari-Chinchwad Nagpur, Amravati and Nashik Municipal Corporations. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city was also included in the online mode admission process. However, it was excluded from the online admission process some years ago when it drew a poor response.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, the divisional president of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) Anil Sable said that the admission for 11th standard in city areas colleges would be conducted in offline mode.

He said that the junior colleges can commence the admission with the declaration of the SSC result today.

“The admission process in other selected cities is being held in online mode. Even 50 per cent of the passed students of the district do not apply for the online admissions process in the city. So, students can take admission to the first year of junior college directly,” he added.

There are more than 31,700 seats in 116 colleges of Science, Commerce, Arts and MCVC streams within the jurisdiction of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC).