11th grader transcribes Bhagavad Gita in Modi script in just 8 days

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Reviving a fading historical script, 11th-grade student Shrikant Gore has hand-written the entire Bhagavad Gita in the ancient Modi script, completing the feat in just eight days.

Shrikant, son of businessman and historian Vitthal Gore, learned Modi from his father and dedicated 5–6 hours daily to transcribe all 18 chapters and 700 verses amounting to 1,400 lines of the Sanskrit scripture. Experts suggest this may be the first-ever full transcription of the Gita in Modi, a script once used for administrative work during the era of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The achievement is being hailed as a rare blend of devotion, discipline, and cultural preservation. The Bhagavad Gita: A spiritual discourse delivered by Lord Krishna to Arjuna, the text spans 18 chapters and 700 verses, forming the philosophical foundation of the Mahabharata.

Photo Caption - Shrikant Gore, an 11th-grade student, seen writing the Bhagavad Gita in Modi script.