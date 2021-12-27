12 corona suspects found positive on Sunday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 27, 2021 06:27 PM2021-12-27T18:27:26+5:302021-12-27T18:27:26+5:30
Aurangabad, Dec 26: In all, 12 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Sunday. For details, refer ...
Aurangabad, Dec 26:
In all, 12 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Sunday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Patients found in the city are from Shivajinagar, Nagsennagar, Cidco (One each). Others - 7.
Patients found in the rural areas are from Paithan, Vaijapur (One each).
One dies; total deaths: 3651
A 50 years old man from Dadegaon, Paithan died in Government Medical College and Hospital.
Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on December 26
New patients: 12 (City 10 Rural 02)
Total patients: 1,49,775
Cured - 1,46,059
Discharged today: 12 (City 09 03 rural)
Active: 65
Deaths: 3651 (01 dies on Sunday)
Corona vaccination in district on December 26
Total Doses: 39,34,822
First Dose: 26,16,410
Second Dose: 13,18,412Open in app