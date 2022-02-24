12 corona suspects found positive on Thursday
In all, 12 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Thursday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Patients found in the city are from Jalannagar, Devgiri Hostel (One each). Others - 6.
In all, four patients were found in the rural areas.
One dies; total deaths: 3,730
A 38 years old man from Bhavsinghpura died in Government Medical College and Hospital.
Patients Tally in District on Thursday
Positive Patients: 12 (City 08 rural 04)
Total Patients: 1,69,594
Patients discharged: 45 (City 22 rural 23)
Total discharged: 65,552
Active patients: 312
Total Deaths: 3,730 (01 dies on Thursday)
Vaccination in district
Total Vaccination: 46,47,035
First Dose: 28,43,116
Second Dose: 17,67,148
Precaution Dose: 36,771