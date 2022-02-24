12 corona suspects found positive on Thursday

Aurangabad, Feb 24:

In all, 12 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Thursday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Jalannagar, Devgiri Hostel (One each). Others - 6.

In all, four patients were found in the rural areas.

One dies; total deaths: 3,730

A 38 years old man from Bhavsinghpura died in Government Medical College and Hospital.

Patients Tally in District on Thursday

Positive Patients: 12 (City 08 rural 04)

Total Patients: 1,69,594

Patients discharged: 45 (City 22 rural 23)

Total discharged: 65,552

Active patients: 312

Total Deaths: 3,730 (01 dies on Thursday)

Vaccination in district

Total Vaccination: 46,47,035

First Dose: 28,43,116

Second Dose: 17,67,148

Precaution Dose: 36,771