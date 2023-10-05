12-day spiritual parva concludes

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On the occasion of Dasalakshan Parva, a 12-day spiritual sermon was organized by Sakal Digambar Jain Samaj, Dharma Ka Marma group, and Sri Chintamani Bhakta Parivar at Shri Chandrasagar Dharamshala on Wednesday. The event was concluded Thursday. The programme began with hymns based on the Paryushan Parv and Dasalakshan Dharma. CA Vishal Patani said that a beautiful life happens when there is a beautiful mind, and a healthy mind is happy. He gave the mantra of a happy life as giving love to all beings, rejoicing among virtuous people, sympathy for the suffering people, and holding mediation in the wicked. Large number of community members were present.