Rahul Kanal's tweet raises questions amid political developments

Rahul Kanal, a prominent member of Yuva Sena and a trusted associate of Yuva Sena leader and MLA Aaditya Thackeray, is reportedly set to join the Shiv Sena's Shinde group. The formal announcement of his joining is expected to take place on Saturday, with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in attendance. This development has sparked discussions, particularly due to a tweet shared by Rahul Kanal.

The appointments of Yuva Sena office-bearers in the Bandra West Assembly have been put on hold. Rahul Kanal has expressed his dissatisfaction with this decision. In a tweet, he said, “Feeling Sad !!! Very well know who has done this but removing people who have worked for you without a hearing is arrogance and you could remove me but not the people who have worked day and night yet Chalo acha hai sabko pata chale ke Ego Aur arrogance kya hota hai !!!”

Feeling Sad !!! Very well know who has done this but removing people who have worked for you without a hearing is arrogance and you could remove me but not the people who have worked day and night yet Chalo acha hai sabko pata chale ke Ego Aur arrogance kya hota hai !!! pic.twitter.com/JFlB9uZjUU — Rrahul Narain Kanal (@Iamrahulkanal) June 30, 2023

In a separate tweet, Rahul Kanal stated, “Jai Maharashtra !!! I’m sorry for all my genuine work force who worked day and night and you have to face this because of me and only when you stand for rite and against all odds this is just the start and now you have started it, thank you”