12 employees get promotion as officers in Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) promoted 12 employees as officers of grades I and II.

It may be noted that the promotions of non-teaching staff members have been pending since 2021.

After taking charge of the post as vice chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari reviewed the promotions of teaching and non-teaching employees. A seniority list of employees was released two months ago.

Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar and Deputy Registrar Dr Ganesh Manza and others worked on the preparation of the list and employee promotions.

With the declaration of the list, the promotion issue was resolved in the establishment committee after 2021.

A total of six employees were given promotions as assistant and deputy registrars while remaining as desk officers. Hemlata Thakur from the Examination Department and Krishna Dabhade from the Postgraduate Department were promoted to deputy registrar.

Desk officers Shubhangi Binniwale, Ashish Vadodkar, Ratnakar Muley and Dr Punjab Padul were promoted to the post of Assistant Registrar.

Also, six senior assistants were promoted to the rank of Desk Officer. This included Vijay Darbastwar, Narendra Modi, Kanaji Kakade, Anil Khamgaonkar, Bhimrao Mahadik and Praveen Jawle.