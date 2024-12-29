12 Fatal accidents on Samruddhi Expressway in 2024

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Samruddhi Expressway has seen 12 fatal accidents in 2024, resulting in 20 deaths, despite ongoing safety measures. While the number of accidents and fatalities has decreased compared to last year, the highway remains prone to serious incidents.

The expressway, stretching 112 km from Vaijapur to Shendra MIDC, allows speeds of up to 120 km/h. The issue arises as many drivers exceed this speed limit, causing dangerous accidents. Last year, the high number of accidents prompted the Regional Transport Office (RTO) to take action. To curb these incidents, RTO teams conduct daily vehicle inspections, including tyre checks, before vehicles enter the highway. The RTO also educates drivers at the Ellora toll plaza on the importance of following traffic rules and safe driving practices. These efforts have led to a slight reduction in accidents in 2024.

----------------------------------(BOX)----------------------------------------

Quick response for emergencies

In case of accidents, the highway is equipped with eight quick response vehicles, ambulances, and fire engines, all available 24/7 to provide immediate medical assistance.

----------------------------------(BOX)----------------------------------------

Accident statistics

• 2023: 15 fatal accidents, 34 deaths

• 2024 (Till November): 12 fatal accidents, 20 deaths

----------------------------------(QUOTE)----------------------------------------

Stay safe: Follow traffic rules

“I urge all drivers to stick to speed limits, avoid overspeeding, and always wear seat belts. Only by following these rules can we reduce accidents and save lives.”----------------(Vijay Kathole, Regional Transport Officer)

(WITH PHOTO)