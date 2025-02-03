12 kg tumor removed in rare surgery at GMCH

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a remarkable medical achievement, the Gynaecological Oncology Department of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, successfully removed a 12 kg tumor from the pelvic region of a 52-year-old woman on January 9 .

The surgery, which lasted for three hours, was performed on the patient, identified as XYZ from Malegaon, Nashik district, who had been experiencing severe abdominal pain and distension. The tumour, which had occupied three-fourths of her abdominal cavity, was found to be a spindle cell neoplasm, favouring a Smooth Muscle Tumor of Uncertain Malignant Potential (STUMP). The patient had been referred from GMC, Dhule, with suspected uterine or ovarian malignancy. A CT scan confirmed the presence of the massive mass. However, her pre-existing cardiac issues, with a 2D Echo showing only a 25% ejection fraction, made the surgery a high-risk procedure. A team of senior doctors, including Dr Archana Rathod (Head of Gynaecological Oncology), Dr Shivaji Sukre (Dean, GMCH), and other specialists, performed the surgery with precision, followed by ICU care. The tumour's successful removal reduced the patient's weight by 12 kg. Post-surgery, she was referred for chemotherapy after 20 days of recovery. This case emphasizes the importance of early detection and timely intervention for gynaecological cancers.