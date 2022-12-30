12 member gang steal construction material

Aurangabad: A group of 12 people demolished the tin shade on the premises of the society with the help of JCB and stole construction material worth Rs 3.31 lakh. This incident took place on December 28 at around 8:30 am in Pundliknagar area. A case has been registered in Pundliknagar police station.

According to police, Bhaskar Sarjerao Khendke (43, Pundliknagar) is a contractor. He had kept construction materials in a society's compound in Pundliknagar area. Accused Hemant Jeevrao Patel, Vijay Valjibhai Patel, Tarachand Chavan, Sunil Javale (Satara area), Rahul Jadhav (Nyayanagar), Haroon Sheikh (Chikalthana) and four to five others suspects vandalized the shed on the premises of a society by JCB. The suspects also threatened security guard Vilas Dandge. Centering plate, wooden sheets, plywood, electric meter, tin sheds, angles and other materials worth Rs 3.31 lakh were stolen. PSI Ganesh Mane is conducting further investigation.