1.20 L materials stolen from Waluj company

Aurangabad, March 15:

Materials worth Rs 1.20 lakh were stolen from the premises of Think Lean Prefab Systems Pvt Ltd in the industrial estate of Waluj. A case was registered with Waluj MIDC Police Station against unknown thieves.

Think Lean Prefab Systems manufactures panels required for the different industries in Waluj MIDC.

The company’s officers and employees locked it at 6 pm on March 11, after finishing their work.

Gajanan Sonawne (Bansilalnagar) who works in the store of the company reached the office at 9 am, the next day and found materials in the back of the industry missing. He enquired with other employees about the materials. Realising the theft, he lodged a complaint with MIDC Waluj Police Station.

In the complaint, it was stated materials worth Rs 1.20 lakh were stolen.

The materials included aluminum ladder (worth Rs 25,000), scarp holding (worth Rs 35,000), iron shutter (worth Rs 30,000). A case of theft was registered in MIDC Waluj Police Station against unknown thieves. PSI Chetan Ogle is on the case.