1200-mm pipeline bursted in Kokanwadi; repaired in four hours

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A large 1200 mm diameter pipeline supplying water to the city burst at Kokanwadi Chowk on Monday at 2 pm. Repairs were conducted on a war footing, taking a total of four hours. Water supply to the city resumed late in the evening. The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) Executive Engineer K M Phalak said that there would be delays in water supply on Monday night and Tuesday morning.

The water pipeline at Kokanwadi Chowk had a minor leak, which was overlooked by the officials, leading to the pipeline bursting due to water pressure, in the afternoon. As a result, water began to flow across the road. Upon receiving this information, the water supply was immediately halted from the Master Balancing Reservoir (MBR) at Nakshatrawadi. The express water pipeline supplying water to Cidco and Hudco was kept operational.

The CSMC deputy engineers (water supply section) Kiran Dhande and M M Bawiskar, along with junior engineer Suhas Lohade and Ashish Wani, along with contractor Sanjay Dhobale's labourers, began repairs on the pipeline. The task took four hours, and by 6 pm, water started depositing into the elevated storage reservoirs (ESRs). Subsequently, water distribution in the city began. The four-hour gap caused significant disruption to the city’s water supply.