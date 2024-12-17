123 students stopped from taking exams without hall ticket

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University helped 123 students of B Sc-Computer Science first semester to appear for the examination at the elevanth hour. Significantly, the centre had refused to give entry to these students without hall tickets.

It may be noted that the Examinations Department started holding winter sessions 2024 examinations of first-year undergraduate courses with the NEP-2020 syllabus on Tuesday. The university also fixed centres for the students. The hall tickets of those students who paid fees within given deadline were generated online.

The students of six colleges of five courses were allotted a centre at Dr Ambedkar College of Arts and Commerce. The summary list of courses and colleges with students' strengh was released on December 15. A total of 67 students of Milind College of Science and 56 students of Dr Rafiq Zakaria College for Women were allotted an examination centre at Dr Ambedkar College of Arts and Commerce.

These students of B Sc-Computer Science were not allowed to take examination at Dr Ambedkar College of Arts and Commerce on Tuesday for not carrying hall tickets. The centre refused to take the examination of these students without informing the Examinations Department. On learning this, the Examinations Department immediately decided to conduct the examination of these students at Milind College of Science and Dr Rafiq Zakaria College for Women, which are their colleges to avoid loss of students. “The concerned college examined these students. No students was deprived of the examination,” said Dr Bharati Gawali, Director of the Board of Examination and Evaluation.

Probe committee

As per the provision of Article 48 (4) of the Maharashtra Public Universities Act, it is mandatory for colleges to conduct university examinations. Despite this, Dr Ambedkar College of Arts and Commerce did not allow students to take the examination. Dr Bharati Gawali said that a show-cause notice would be served to the centre and a probe committee would be formed. She said that action would be held against those responsible for it.