125 couples tie knot in a unique ceremony promoting harmony and cost-saving

Sambodhi academy organizes interfaith mass wedding, Celebrating unity

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Breaking away from ostentatiousness and unnecessary expenses, Sambodhi Academy, organized an interfaith mass wedding ceremony in the Buddhleni area on Sunday. A total of 125 couples exchanged vows and were united for the lifetime in this remarkable event.

The first-ever interfaith mass wedding ceremony was conducted by Sambodhi Academy, with 80 Buddhist and 45 Hindu couples participating. Ambadas Danve, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, graced the occasion as the chief guest and blessed the newlyweds. Recognizing the significance of mass marriage ceremonies, he expressed his hope for the academy to continue this meaningful initiative.

Bhimrao Hattiambire, president of Sambodhi Academy, introduced the event and announced that Parbhani would host the 22nd mass marriage ceremony this year. Moreover, he expressed confidence in making the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar mass wedding an annual affair.

Aura of sacredness

The ceremony exuded an aura of sacredness as the couples, dressed in white, stood on an elevated platform. The Buddhist recitation of Trisharan and Panchsheel by Bhikkhu Sangha added to the auspicious atmosphere. Additionally, guests and well-wishers. gathered to bless the couples, creating an atmosphere of unity and blessings.

Marriage ceremony held in two phases

The first phase witnessed the marriage rituals conducted in the Buddhist tradition, followed by the second phase in accordance with Hindu customs. Bhadanta Vishuddanandabodhi Mahasthveer, Prof Dr M Satyapal, Bhadanta Nagasen, and the Bhikkhu Sangha conducted the ceremonies for the 80 Buddhist couples. Vishal Maharaj Manthekar performed the Hindu marriage rituals for the 45 Hindu couples.

Display of unity and harmony

The mass wedding ceremony not only celebrated the union of couples but also highlighted the growing love and understanding between Buddhism and Hinduism. It served as a reminder of the importance of unity and harmony in today's society, said the academy members.