125 Hepatitis patients found in 3 months

Aurangabad, Feb 4:

In all, 125 Hepatitis patients were reported in Government Medical College and Hospital in the past three months. Moreover, only 27 persons had taken the Jaundice vaccine. Free Jaundice check-up, diagnosis, medication and vaccination are provided in GMCH through National Hepatitis Control Programme (NHCP). The residents should come forward for a check-up appealed head of the GMCH medicine department Dr Meenakshi Bhattacharya.

There are five types of Hepatitis, of which ‘A’ and ‘E’ are caused through water and food while ‘B’, ‘C’ and ‘D’, are through blood transfusion and unsafe sexual intercourse. The rate of infection through blood transfusion has reduced considerably due to the adaptation of modernized technology. Similarly, the government through NHCP had laid stress on diagnosis and treatment of Hepatitis caused due to unsafe sex. For which, the government is planning to purchase the latest and costly medicines.

Presently, HBCAG, HCV tests are available in the Microbiology department in GMCH. B and C viral load is tested freely in GMCH whereas it cost around Rs 3,500 to Rs 4,000 in the private laboratories. The vaccination is also provided free of cost while 27 persons have been vaccinated so far, informed Dr Bhattacharya.

Presently, the students and the nurses are being given training regarding Hepatitis in GMCH while the doctors will be given training in the next 15 days. The types of Hepatitis are categories as acute and chronic. If Hepatitis gets severe can cause lives. It also increases the danger of cancer. However, it can be brought under control by early diagnosis and treatment, Dr Bhattacharya mentioned.