1.25 lakh students to take UG exams in 1st phase

Aurangabad, Feb 7:

Around 1.25 lakh students will take the examinations of the undergraduate courses within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University in the first phase from February 8.

The university will hold the examinations in different phases. The first phase will commence on Tuesday while the second begins on February 22.

Those students who have failed or remained absent during the last UG examinations semester will appear from tomorrow. The duration of each paper will be one hour. There will be three hours slot while candidates will have to choose any one hour slot.

Bamu is conducting the online examination for the past two years because of Covid spread.

Candidates will have to keep the camera of the computer or mobile phone on while taking the paper.

The supervisors will keep watch on all students online whether the candidates are leaving the seats or turning head left or right or found doing suspicious activities. Those students who are found indulging in malpractice will be punished.