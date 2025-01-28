128 new CBSE pattern schools on the card in district

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Education Department of Zilla Parishad has planned to open the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)- pattern schools at 128 in the district from the ensuing academic year.

There is a craze for CBSE schools in the State. The number of CBSE-affiliated schools is also increasing.

It may be noted that the State Government is planning to revise the curricula of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) curriculum on the lines of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Talking to this newspaper, the Education Officer (Secondary) of Zilla Parishad Jayshri Chavan said that there are 2106 secondary schools in the district. There are 128 cluster schools among them in the district.

“The Education Department is mulling over to start one CBSE pattern school at each cluster school of the district from the academic year 2025-26. A batch of 30 students will be selected for each cluster school. We will provide them uniform and other items while parents will have to purchase textbooks,” she said.

When she was asked about the teachers' medium and training, she replied the Education Department has already recruited 350-400 teachers of English medium in the recent recruitment. Jayshri Chavan said that these teachers would be imparted training further through Regional Academic Authorities and other institutes.

After adopting the pattern, the schools will get affiliation from the CBSE in the next 7 to 8 years.

Box

Books yet to be designed

The State Government may ask the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) or National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to prepare the State Board syllabus or students may be asked to purchase existing NCERT books. The Government will announce designing textbooks in the coming days.

Box

Facilities to be given under CM Shri scheme

The facilities are likely to be provided under the CM Shri Scheme. The schools under this scheme will act as role models and mentor other schools in clusters. The scheme aims to foster holistic learning and address challenges in imparting education.

Box

--Students will be admitted to the first standard with the CBSE pattern

--Each batch will have 30 students

--There are cluster schools at 128 places

-The number of students to be admitted in the first batch at 128 places is 4,000

Box

CSMC already launched 6 CBSE pattern school

The administration of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has already launched the CBSE pattern schools at six places, namely at Garkheda, Osmanpura, Priyadarshini Indiranagar, Chelipura, Cidco N-7, and Cidco N-11, during the last three years.