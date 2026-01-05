12,840 birth and death certificates cancelled in district

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A total of 12,840 birth and death certificates issued with delay by officials below the rank of sub-divisional officer have been cancelled in the district. Those who obtained these certificates have been directed to return them to the issuing authorities within seven days, failing which police action will be taken, according to orders issued by deputy chief executive officer, zilla parishad Chandrahar Dhokane.

The delayed certificates had come under suspicion, and the state government has authorised the zilla parishad panchayat department to retrieve them. For this purpose, the dean of the government medical college, the civil surgeon, the district health officer and the concerned municipal corporation officers have been given registrar status.

Dhokane said the government has granted powers to issue delayed birth and death certificates only to sub-divisional officers. However, it was found that 12,840 such certificates were issued across the district by lower-ranking officials. People holding these certificates must voluntarily submit them within seven days to the government medical college and hospital (GMCH), the civil hospital, the municipal corporation or rural hospitals. The responsibility of collecting the certificates has been assigned to officers granted registrar status. If the certificates are not returned within seven days, police will visit the concerned persons’ homes, seize the certificates and initiate action.

Agencies that issued certificates

GMCH : births 7,214; deaths 889

municipal corporation: births 4,480; deaths 256

civil hospital: births 1; deaths 0

Procedure to reapply for certificates

If birth or death certificates were obtained with delay from officials below the rank of sub-divisional officer, they must first be returned to the concerned agency. If the certificates are genuine, the family concerned must submit affidavits and proper documents to the district collector and complete the prescribed process to obtain a valid birth or death certificate.

— Chandrahar Dhokane, deputy chief executive officer, zilla parishad