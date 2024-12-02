1,294 villages targeted for 'Model Village' initiative

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Zilla Parishad aims to transform 1,294 villages into 'Model Villages' by March. So far, 903 villages have qualified, with the number expected to reach 999 by December. Deputy CEO of the Clean India Cell, Rajendra Desale, expressed confidence in meeting the goal.

Under CEO Vikas Meena’s guidance, the Clean India Mission Cell launched the initiative. The earlier focus was on making villages open-defecation-free (ODF). The current ODF Plus program focuses on solid waste and wastewater management.

Key requirements for 'Model Villages':

Villages must have waste segregation sheds for separating wet and dry waste.

Schools and Anganwadis must have toilets and proper water facilities.

All households must have toilets and use them regularly.

Villages must provide clean drinking water to all residents.

Walls must display five health and hygiene messages.

Each village has five coordinators, including Gram Sevaks, health committee members, Anganwadi workers, ASHA workers, and Water Surveyors. Sarpanches actively engage citizens in the program. The district has trained 4,038 coordinators for this initiative.

Progress:

903 villages have already qualified as Model Villages.

100 more villages are expected to meet the criteria by December.

"Efforts are ongoing to meet the March target with regular monitoring by the Clean India Cell."

- Rajendra Desale, Deputy CEO