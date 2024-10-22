13 government officials booked on dereliction of election duties

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Due to a staff shortage, the government machinery is facing a significant challenge in completing the work related to the legislative assembly elections on time.

When things did not improve, the administration concerned filed cases against government officials and employees who remained absent on election duties

despite serving repeated reminders to them, on Monday. Meanwhile, the senior officials have warned of serious action against those who continue to be unresponsive in future.

Nayab Tehsildar Mukund Unhale filed a complaint in this regard. The nomination process for candidates began on Tuesday, and efforts to accelerate other election-related work have also been increased. Currently, a major challenge for the administration is the distribution of poll chits. Moreover, the machinery has mobilised to facilitate the voting process at people's homes. Various government and semi-government employees have been appointed for this work in the Aurangabad-West constituency. However, the 13 individuals disregarded the government’s orders. Despite repeated attempts to contact them and provide written notices, their lack of response led to filing cases against them.

Names of officials against whom cases have been filed:

The Police Inspector Praveena Yadav has confirmed that the action has been initiated against Amol Sonawane (Junior Clerk, office of the Deputy Director, Department of Education), Amol Tathe (Junior Clerk, Department of Health Services), Yogesh Kulkarni, Swapnil Kulkarni (Minor Irrigation Department), Pradeep Jadhav, Mirza Akbar Baig (Ward Office, Municipal Corporation), Shaikh Shaukat Nabi, Syed Irshad, Riyaz Shaikh (Moin-ul-Uloom High School), T. S. Chavan, Dnyaneshwar Kad (Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule School) and Nanda Rathod (Anant Bhalerao Vidyamandir).