13 pc increase in atrocity cases; need for an organised struggle

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: "As per the Government's 2021-22 crime report, there has been a 13 per cent increase in injustices, atrocities, and atrocity cases against Scheduled Castes. This is a matter of concern, and society now needs to organise itself and take concrete action against this. If the human rights granted by the Constitution and the 22 pledges given by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar are strictly followed, the social and cultural problems of converted Buddhists will be solved," said Dr Jagdish Khobragade, Associate Professor at the National Law University in Mumbai.

He was speaking in a special lecture on 'Social, Cultural and Economic Transformations of Buddhists: Problems and Solutions', which was organised at Dr Ambedkar Law College by the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Social Studies Institute, on Sunday evening.

Commissioner of the Minority Department Pratibha Ingle, as a special guest, said, "Due to education, many in society have made personal progress today, but the picture of social progress is unclear. Instead of fighting against injustice, we are fighting amongst ourselves, which is a burning issue."