13 tolas of gold stolen in broad daylight

Aurangabad:

A gang of unidentified thieves broke open a house in broad daylight and decamped with 13 tolas of gold ornaments and other valuables at Nagapur village in Kannad tehsil on Monday. Meanwhile, the villagers expressed their displeasure as this is the fourth incident of theft that had taken place in the village in the past two months.

It so happened that the complainant Nilesh Sudhakar Landge (of Nagapur) stepped out of the house for work in Sillod on Monday morning. His wife also went to work on the farm. As a result, the house was locked. However, the woman was surprised when she returned from her work and found that the lock of the main door was damaged. The thieves fled away with gold ornaments kept in the almirah. The stolen material comprises 13 tolas of gold chain, earrings and silver bangles.

It is learnt that the thieves also damaged the lock of the neighbour Vishal Landge’s house, but nothing has been reported missing as the accused could not succeed in breaking the main lock of the almirah.

Meanwhile, acting upon the information, the Pishore police team comprising assistant police inspector Komal Shinde, PSI Vijay Aher and others visited the spot and conducted the ‘panchanama’ on Tuesday morning. The fingerprint expert was pressed to collect fingerprints. Pishore police have registered the case and further investigation is on.

“ We have detained three persons on a suspect of involvement in the theft,” said the API Shinde.

The thieves broke open the house of a headmaster on November 26. In the second incident, the thieves stole away a donation box from the Purneshwar temple on December 16. In the third incident, thieves fled away with gold ornaments from one house this week. The villagers expressed their disappointment against the police and demanded an increase in security.