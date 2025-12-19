13-year-old girl dies by suicide after mother refuses mobile phone

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Angered by her mother’s refusal to give her a mobile phone, a 13-year-old girl Shravani Ganesh Sonawane died by suicide by hanging herself. The incident came to light around 7 pm on December 17.

Shravani lived with her family in the Nawabpura area. Her father works at a clothing store to support the family, and her mother also works in the private sector. On Wednesday, as the mother was leaving for work, Shravani asked for the mobile phone. However, since the mother needed the phone for her work, she refused to give it to her.

When both parents returned home from work around 7 pm, Shravani did not respond despite repeated calls.

Upon breaking open the door, they found her hanging. Neighbours rushed to the spot after hearing the parents' cries for help. Shravani was immediately taken down and rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), but she was declared dead on arrival. The Jinsi Police are currently conducting further investigations into the matter.