16-year Old wins Diana Award for Social Enterprise!

New Delhi (India), July 4: Taarush Grover, a grade 12 student from Gurugram, Haryana has been recognised with the highest accolade a young person can achieve for social action or humanitarian efforts – The Diana Award for his social Tech Non-profit Organisation – Volanity.

Volanity is an automated tech platform that connects 160+ student and university volunteers to teach non-academic education and 21st-century skills to 2000+ students at Non-government schools across India and has single-handedly raised volunteer conversion rates from 14 per cent to 78 per cent. He has partnered with Shoolini University – India’s No.1 Private University. He also won an exceptional grant from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Solved through LwL and received the Pramerica Emerging Visionaries award earlier this year.

Taarush says ‘I want not just to change the existing approach to education, but also plant the roots for lifelong self-learning for students.’

Taarush as a young boy had always observed the injustices in society and learned the act of “seva” from spending his time at the Gurudrawa – serving selflessly while also being taught the importance of giving back to the community. During the covid-19 pandemic, he lamented the state of education for the underprivileged students in his community and wanted to mobilise his community.

With his enterprising spirit, he sought to build change. He interviewed 37 NGO promoters and directors, 104 NGO school students and 49 student volunteers to identify the pain points of the volunteering process. He leveraged new-age technology and media channels and solved pressing issues covering contacting, Scheduling, and execution. Moreover, he created novel two-way feedback and developed a one-stop platform that reduces the average booking time from three days to 54 seconds.

Subsequently, over the next 9 months, he developed validated Social Emotional Learning (SEL) content with renowned experts across India and the United States. His efforts caught the eye of and were adopted by the best private university in India – Shoolini University whose founders and student welfare association shared Taarush’s vision for soft-skill development. Poonam Nanda, Dean of Student Welfare at Shoolini University says – ‘I have seen a rare dedication and resilience in Taarush which is uncommon in kids of his age group. He genuinely wants to make a difference in the lives of underprivileged children. If we can replicate the likes of this boy, our nation is in safe hands.’

