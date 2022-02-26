13 years old girl kidnapped

Aurangabad, Feb 26:

In a shocking incident, a 13-year-old girl gone for coaching classes was kidnapped on February 16. A case of kidnapping has been registered in the City Chowk police station.

A 13 years old daughter of Ansari Naushad Ali Ansari Nadir Hussain (Rupchand Complex, Barudgar Nala area)on February 16 evening went for an Arabic Class near the Collector Office area but did not return home. Her family members and relatives searched her everywhere but could not find her. Later, they lodge a complaint with City Chowk police that she has been kidnapped.

The girl is fair coloured with a round face and was wearing a brown shirt, salwar. She was carrying a blue coloured school bag. He can speak English, Urdu, Arabic, Marathi and Hindi. The police have appealed to people to contact the police if the girl with the above-mentioned description is found. PSI Subhash Hiwarale is further investigating the case.